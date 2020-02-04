Have you eaten Utah’s tastiest chicken sandwich? Think again

Super Chix is a premium, fast-casual dining experience devoted to fresh, high-quality offerings and a great customer experience. Having recently relocated their Headquarters to Utah, Super Chix is eager to show Utahn’s what all the buzz is about.

At Super Chix, they’re are super into chicken. Deena Marie visited their newest location in American Fork to try out their fresh, fast, and delicious food. Offering a variety of options from deep fried chicken sandwiches topped with jalapenos or spicy barbecue sauce to massive burgers, chicken strips, fresh cut fries, and even milkshakes and frozen custard for dessert, Super Chix really has plenty of options for everyone.

Even better, all of their menu items are made fresh and feature gourmet toppings free from MSG and GMO. Their never-frozen chicken is marinated in-store, grilled or hand-breaded and cooked in peanut oil, free from additives. The toppings too come from whole vegetables and are hand sliced. Can it get any better?

For more information visit www.superchix.com or follow Super Chix® and the new American Fork, UT restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

This story contains sponsored content.