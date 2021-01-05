Have you been watching the hottest show on Netflix?

Amanda Hill of Lux Healing Arts joined us in studio to tell us all about what her business can offer. She is a reiki, mindfulness coach and intuitive healer. She owns an online metaphysical boutique called Crystalline Tribe that's filled with my handmade jewelry and crystals!

Amanda does fun, detailed birth charts that are a mix of astrology and human design. When we know the subconscious traits and design that we are born with, we can navigate life so much easier! We get to see an example live on the air, and it left us with full body chills.