Have we all been eating sushi the wrong way?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the great foodie debate! Do you mix your wasabi with your soy sauce, or put them on the sushi separately? Reagan tells us the “real” way to eat your favorite sushi.
- Plus, our own Deena Marie Manzanares had her baby boy Wednesday night at 6:08 pm. Baby Link weighs 7 pounds 5 ounces and he’s 19.2 inches long – mom and baby are doing great! Congrats and we are thrilled about the newest member of our GTU family!
- Now here’s some advice for new dads out there from musician John Legend. Legend recently sat down with E! Online to offer his advice to new parents ahead of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. “As a husband, I feel like one, it’s very difficult right after delivery for a woman,” Legend said. “A lot of women deal with postpartum depression. There’s a lot going on with your body and your hormones.” “As a husband, we’ve got to be reliable,” he continued. “We’ve got to be a rock. We’ve got to be there for our wives. We’ve got to be as present and available as possible to help with whatever needs to be done.” Legend said late last year that he and Teigen were “stronger together than we’ve ever been.”
- And when it comes to the pandemic, many American parents are financially supporting their adult children at the expense of their own financial wellness. Almost half, or 45%, of parents with adult offspring have given their children money during the coronavirus pandemic and of those 79% said the funds would have otherwise gone towards their own personal finances. We’ll tell you what that means for families moving forward.
- And at the end of the show, have you seen the new trend on TikTok that is all about flipping your face? We explain and tell you why it’s causing so many users so much stress this morning! Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU on a Thursday.