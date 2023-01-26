- On Good Things Utah this morning – Though this winter has had record high temperatures in certain parts of the country, you may still be experiencing the winter blues, especially if your weather has included gray skies and soggy days. One easy and effective way to change your moody outlook is to brighten up your life with color. Research has proven how color therapy, or chromo therapy, is a natural way to lift your spirits. We talked with ChicagoHealers.com practitioner Karen Erickson about how we can inject more color into our life. Here’s what the natural health expert had to say:
- Wear colorful attire
- Think about it: Don’t you feel more cheery when you wear that yellow sweater than when you put on that gray sweatshirt? According to Erickson, clothing that’s bright will instantly put you in a cheerful mood and even make others around you feel merry as they visually absorb your brightness. That means you help cheer up others, too. “During the winter, people tend to wear darker clothing, but the duller the colors you wear, the duller your mood is,” says Erickson. “Wear richer, more vibrant colors because wearing lots of black and gray can cause depression.”
- Paint your home or office
- Give your home or workplace an inspiring, lively ambiance with a new coat of bright paint. Vibrant colors such as yellows or oranges will fill a room with excitement and warmth, while dark colors like grays or browns create a boring, monotonous feeling. “People suffering the winter blues or SAD (seasonal affective disorder) can surround themselves with brighter colors to feel happy,” Erickson adds. “Yellows and oranges promote joy and laughter and also aid in improving focus. The more surrounded you are with rich colors, the happier you are!” Pastel colors, such as lavender and pinks, can help you manage stress because these soft, soothing colors foster calm feelings.
- Brightly accessorize
- If changing the wall color isn’t possible, spice a room up with fun-colored pillows, rugs, window treatments, art pieces or plants, suggests Erickson. “Though browns, tans and earthy wall colors generate harmony and are convenient for apartments or selling homes, you can still brighten up your living or office space with simple, vibrant accessories such as vases, sunflower plants, drapes or wall decals,” the natural healer explains.
