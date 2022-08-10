- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are you having the end of summer blues? You’re not alone. At first thought, the summer months are associated with carefree behavior — breezy beach days, shaded hikes and exciting vacations. But, for many people, summer is actually more stressful than exciting because of summer anxiety. According to Dr. Crystal Burwell, a psychotherapist and owner of Dr. Burwell Speaks in Atlanta, anxiety occurs any time there is a transition, whether it’s the change of seasons or another kind of change. And, summer, in particular, is full of changes that could cause anxiety: warmer weather, different outfits, summer vacations, longer days and more. Experts share why you may notice that you’re more anxious during the summer months. Tune in for tips or click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/more-summer-anxiety-stress_l_62f13f61e4b0ecfe3f72c18a
Plus, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, and parenting is no exception. From helicopter parents to serenity parenting, every style of child rearing has its pros and cons, passionate believers and doubters. The terms can get a little bit confusing, though, so check out this quick guide to common parenting styles explained. Here are several different types of parents you'll meet on the playground:
- Helicopter Parenting (or Cosseting Parenting)
- Helicopter parents put simply, are parents who hover. These parents pay close attention to their child’s experiences and problems and intervene if/when they see fit. Critics say helicopter parents are overprotective or too involved.
- Baby-Led Parenting
- This style of parenting is very similar to attachment parenting, in that these parents keep their baby close at all times, feed on demand, and co-sleep. However, the main principle of this style, coined by Dr. Benjamin Spock, is that baby is the boss. Parents look for the baby to decide what she needs next rather than creating a schedule for feedings, rest, or play.
- Natural Parenting
- Natural parents have the desire to live and parent responsively and consciously. Natural parents are eco-friendly, holistic, and known for gentle methods of discipline.
And a 2-minute walk can help your blood sugar levels steady, study finds. A stroll after a meal can make a big difference for your health. Walking has been called the "superfood" of exercise because of all the wonderful things it does for our bodies. Now there's another benefit to add to the list: Walking for just two to five minutes after a meal can help prevent a big blood sugar spike after eating, a review of studies has found. Standing can help, too — anything to break up prolonged periods of sitting — but light-intensity walking was the "superior physical activity break," researchers reported in the journal Sports Medicine.
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
