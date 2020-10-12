Have a touch of Paris with Dali Crepes

Mindfulness is important at any stage of life, but perhaps in 2020 more than ever. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Lateisha Golub of Wide Mind Wellness, LLC shared four ways to practice acceptance for mindfulness.

Lateisha says acceptance is one of the most helpful attitudes to bring to mindfulness. It’s about perceiving your experience and simply acknowledging it, rather than judging it as good or bad. It does not mean you agree with it or like it. It does not mean resignation or giving up. It does mean that you’re just recognizing that it exists, accepting reality as it is instead of focusing on how it should or shouldn’t be, and acknowledging without trying to change it.