Have a touch of Paris with Dali Crepes

Dali Blazic the owner of Dali Crepes was in our kitchen today and it felt like a holiday! It was that much fun, he was the most generous, and it smelled divine! We say run, don’t walk to Dali Crepes!
Raspberry Land
Crepe Batter :
2 cups (300g) all-purpose flour
2.3 Tbsp (35g) granulated sugar
3 ea. (160g) large eggs
I tsp (5g) salt
3.1 cups (750ml) whole milk
3.2 Tbsp (50g) unsalted butter, melted
I Tbsp (15ml) vegetable oil
Nutella , Strawberries Banana
or
Bavrian Cream and Raspberries
I Tbsp of Love
Combine eggs ,salt, flour and sugar. Mix and pour In milk. Continue mixing until smooth.
Add melted butter and oil. Strain in a fine mesh sieve lo get rid off any remaining lumps. Leave crape batter tor 2 hours to be refrigerate before cooking them.
Plating:
Fill and decorate with:
Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookies Crumble | Coconut Flakes | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Choco Sticks
Or Breakfast Crepes
Shredded Cheese | Black Forest Ham | Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Cheese Cheddar | Bacon | Eggs | Fresh Mozzarella
IG @dalicrepes
Stop by in person at 2854 S W Temple, SLC