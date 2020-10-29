Have a healthy relationship with Halloween Candy

Fitness expert Steff Iliff was back on the show today with a life changing conversation surrounding our relationship to sweets, particularly Halloween candy at this time of year. She explains our emotional bonds with food and how that tricks us into giving in, but also how to have a plan to help us succeed over the holiday weekend, with some fun workouts to do with the whole family for the candy you choose!
Trick or Treat
Trick = mindset + self love trick / treat = workout for candy
Trick= ask yourself is this a real craving or false craving
False cravings = emotional craving
Example: wanting to be able to “fit in” so you eat the candy, wanting to have the experience of eating the caramel apple it reminds you of childhood, you feel tired from all the Halloween activities, so you want energy and eat the candy.
Real craving – what is it that you really want to eat – salt, crunchy, sweet etc… tune into you
Treat= workout
Trick= be prepared and have a plan examole: I will have chili and salad + 5 candies
Create a limit and a goal for yourself + don’t punish yourself after punishment = shame + negative self talk
Treat= workout
Trick = swap out candy for protein bars, fruit
Treat= workout
Trick= know what experience you want to experience & allow yourself to experience it
Example: I want to be able to present with my kids trick or treating or be present at this halloween party and not be thinking about my body or be in my head about all the candy.
Asking yourself is this experience helping me be the best version of me or tomorrow will I be disappointed in me?
Treat= workout
Trick= bring healthy treats to snack on for the whole family
Treat= workout
Follow Steff at @steffiliff