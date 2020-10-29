Have a healthy relationship with Halloween Candy

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fitness expert Steff Iliff was back on the show today with a life changing conversation surrounding our relationship to sweets, particularly Halloween candy at this time of year. She explains our emotional bonds with food and how that tricks us into giving in, but also how to have a plan to help us succeed over the holiday weekend, with some fun workouts to do with the whole family for the candy you choose!

Trick or Treat

Trick = mindset + self love trick / treat = workout for candy

Trick= ask yourself is this a real craving or false craving

False cravings = emotional craving

Example: wanting to be able to “fit in” so you eat the candy, wanting to have the experience of eating the caramel apple it reminds you of childhood, you feel tired from all the Halloween activities, so you want energy and eat the candy.

Real craving – what is it that you really want to eat – salt, crunchy, sweet etc… tune into you

Treat= workout

Trick= be prepared and have a plan examole: I will have chili and salad + 5 candies

Create a limit and a goal for yourself + don’t punish yourself after punishment = shame + negative self talk

Treat= workout

Trick = swap out candy for protein bars, fruit

Treat= workout

Trick= know what experience you want to experience & allow yourself to experience it

Example: I want to be able to present with my kids trick or treating or be present at this halloween party and not be thinking about my body or be in my head about all the candy.

Asking yourself is this experience helping me be the best version of me or tomorrow will I be disappointed in me?

Treat= workout

Trick= bring healthy treats to snack on for the whole family

Treat= workout

Follow Steff at @steffiliff