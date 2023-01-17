Park City is bustling with people this time of year thanks to the film festival, and it’s about to get even busier with the upcoming Park City Fashion Week! Founder Kim Kienow was in studio to tell us all about the event happening on Sunday, January 22nd at the new Goldner Hirsch.

Started in 2020, the debut Park City Fashion week even became part of The Real Housewives of SLC, when two of the housewives walked the runway in an episode on Bravo!

Hundreds of models turned up for Kim’s casting, and she’s in the selection process to chose who will rock the designs of six designers, some out-of-town, and some local. We hear the story of how and why Park City Fashion Week was created, and Kim’s plans for the weekend and beyond!

Check out the runway show preview below, and follow along on IG @parkcity_fashionweek

Purchase tickets at: www.eventbrite.com/e/parkcity-fashion-week-23-tickets-509776614577