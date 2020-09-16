Hauntworks, a special effects haunted house

Alan Baird, creator of Hauntworks Digital Effects is already gearing up for Halloween with a jaw dropping transformation of his uncle’s home that you can experience yourself! Baird Manor is the name of the creation, a family-friendly Halloween projection display that’s also COVID-friendly. Additionally, a walk-thru display will become available if COVID permits.

Alan sells digital projection effects through his company, Hauntworks Digital Effects. You can purchase them for use in your own digital displays, and even buy some made specifically for Baird Manor! The show is launching on October 1st, and will run through the entirety of October.

Alan’s family has been into haunting for over 20 years, building DIY props and displays. This year, his uncle wanted to try projection mapping his house, so he bought the projector and asked Alan to create the show. The family-friendly Baird Manor located in Lehi was made inside Adobe After Effects. With over 5 years of experience with the program with Visual Effects for film, Alan says it was the best choice for mapping. Even Disney uses it for parts of their projection mapping!

You can find Alan’s digital effects by visiting www.haunt.works following Hauntworks on Facebook facebook.com/HauntworksFX and YouTube youtube.com/channel/UC0PZkz8rxUQws6Mvb9Z1x2w

Find more info about Baird Manor, follow on Facebook facebook.com/BairdManor and YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCkWgCR2YnTakCsYLaMigQoA

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.






