- Never let a bad hair day get you down again! We invited Rory Claunch from West Desert to show us her custom felt hats made right here in Utah. Rory says you can completely customize your hat online or even book a hat party to make a personalized hat with your friends. And personalizing is what West Desert does best! You can even brand the hats with names and/or initials.
- And when it comes to throwing the perfect party/get together for your friends, West Desert makes it easy! You can visit their location in Midvale or they will move the party to your house. There are dozens of styles, colors, shapes and sizes to choose from. There will definitely be one that is right for you and your outfit – as the saying goes, a great hat speaks for itself. You can find West Desert on line at www.westdesertclothingco.com or on social media: @westdesertclothingco
- And right now there is a special code for our viewers: GTU20 for 20% off!
Hats off to these local finds that are the most fashionable
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
