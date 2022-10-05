Hat collector Madisen Clark developed a love of fashionable headgear early on and wanted to find a way to give back to the community. Inspired by her own daughter who has Down Syndrome, Clark founded her business Kaiova Hats. Becoming a young mother at just 19, Clark says how much her little girl has changed her life for the better and wanted to celebrate and give back to children with Down Syndrome in need of homes. “They’re literally angels on this earth.” said Clark.

Each hat is uniquely named and comes in three colors including one after her daughter and one in memory of a young girl, in the Down Syndrome community who passed away. They are stiff brimmed hats and adjustable with an option that will fit for everyone. A portion of the proceeds goes to help adoption costs for children with Down Syndrome.

To get $20 off your purchase, enter promo code: PRELAUNCH20

Kaiovahats.com

Instagram: @shopkaiova