Chef Jenn Martello joined us once again to show us how to spice up our burgers! She demonstrated for us how to make Hatch Chile Bison Burgers.

Ingredients:

1 lb Bison, ground

2 Each Hatch chiles, roasted peeled and chopped, ½ cup *can use canned

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp Black pepper

1/4 cup Sour cream

1/4 cup Mayo

2 tbsp Salsa

Sandwich Fixings:

4 Each Hamburger buns

4 Each Pepper Jack cheese slices

4 Each Hatch chiles, whole peeled, sliced in half

1 Each Tomato, sliced

1 cup Microgreens

Directions:

In a large bowl combine bison, chopped hatch chiles, salt, cumin and black pepper. Shape into 4 large patties and place in the refrigerator. In a small bowl whisk together sour cream, mayo and salsa, set aside. Preheat the grill to medium high, grill burgers for 4 minutes each side or until desired doneness. Melt pepper jack cheese on top of the burger and toast the buns on the grill. Assemble hamburgers: spread salsa mixture on bottom of bun, place the patty, a hatch chile tomato and microgreens. Enjoy!

