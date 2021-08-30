Chef Jenn Martello joined us once again to show us how to spice up our burgers! She demonstrated for us how to make Hatch Chile Bison Burgers.
Ingredients:
1 lb Bison, ground
2 Each Hatch chiles, roasted peeled and chopped, ½ cup *can use canned
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp Black pepper
1/4 cup Sour cream
1/4 cup Mayo
2 tbsp Salsa
Sandwich Fixings:
4 Each Hamburger buns
4 Each Pepper Jack cheese slices
4 Each Hatch chiles, whole peeled, sliced in half
1 Each Tomato, sliced
1 cup Microgreens
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine bison, chopped hatch chiles, salt, cumin and black pepper. Shape into 4 large patties and place in the refrigerator.
- In a small bowl whisk together sour cream, mayo and salsa, set aside.
- Preheat the grill to medium high, grill burgers for 4 minutes each side or until desired doneness. Melt pepper jack cheese on top of the burger and toast the buns on the grill.
- Assemble hamburgers: spread salsa mixture on bottom of bun, place the patty, a hatch chile tomato and microgreens.
- Enjoy!
