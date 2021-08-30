Hatch Chile Bison Burgers

Chef Jenn Martello joined us once again to show us how to spice up our burgers! She demonstrated for us how to make Hatch Chile Bison Burgers.

Ingredients:
1 lb Bison, ground
2 Each Hatch chiles, roasted peeled and chopped, ½ cup *can use canned
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp Black pepper
1/4 cup Sour cream
1/4 cup Mayo
2 tbsp Salsa

Sandwich Fixings:
4 Each Hamburger buns
4 Each Pepper Jack cheese slices
4 Each Hatch chiles, whole peeled, sliced in half
1 Each Tomato, sliced
1 cup Microgreens

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl combine bison, chopped hatch chiles, salt, cumin and black pepper. Shape into 4 large patties and place in the refrigerator.
  2. In a small bowl whisk together sour cream, mayo and salsa, set aside.
  3. Preheat the grill to medium high, grill burgers for 4 minutes each side or until desired doneness. Melt pepper jack cheese on top of the burger and toast the buns on the grill.
  4. Assemble hamburgers: spread salsa mixture on bottom of bun, place the patty, a hatch chile tomato and microgreens.
  5. Enjoy!

For more from Martello, follow her on IG and on her website.

