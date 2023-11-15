Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., or amp up your weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hash Kitchen is an exciting, news dining destination open now in Draper. With its iconic vibes this brunch haven, founded by celebrity chef Joey Maggiore in 2015, brings a burst of flavor and fun to your mornings.

From delicious dishes and splashy cocktails, to DJ-fueled party vibes, Hash Kitchen is the go-to spot for a brunch experience like no other. But wait, there’s more! Dive into the exclusive Utah treat – a Build-Your-Own Donut Bar! Customize your sweet creations with flavored fillings, glazes, and a variety of toppings.

On weekends, let loose with DJ-hosted brunch parties.

Hash Kitchen, a sensation born in Arizona, has found its new home in Utah, courtesy of a flavorful partnership with the Savory Fund. Swing by Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., or amp up your weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hash Kitchen, 264 E 12300 S, Draper.

Explore the menu and learn more at HashKitchen.com.

SPONSORED by Hash Kitchen.