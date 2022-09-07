Brigham City 2021 Peach Queen Hailey Crabb came to Good Things Utah to share here easy peasy peachy squeezy Harvest Trifle Recipe. This recipe is perfect for the upcoming fall season and will be a big hit in your home!

Harvest Trifle

1 spice cake mix

1/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 1/3 cup milk

1 package (3 ounces) instant vanilla pudding

1/4 cup canned pumpkin

Pound Cake (either loaves or you can make a pound cake cut into squares)

1 jar (18 ounces peach preserves)

1 large carton whipped topping partially thawed

3 cups fresh peaches slices

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven according to spice cake directions, replacing the oil with 1/3 cup pumpkin

2. Pour batter into a greased 9 x 13 inch cake pan and bake according to package directions

3. Cool cake after baking. Slice into 3/4 inch squares.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together condensed milk, milk, and vanilla pudding; chill for 5 minutes

5. Stir the pumpkin into pudding bowl

6. Layer bottom of trifle bowl with pound cake

7. Spread 1/2 of the preserves on the pound cake

8. Add a layer of whipped topping

9. Add 1/2 of the peaches

10. Add a layer of spice cake squares

11. Add a layer of the vanilla pudding mixture

12. Repeat steps 6 – 11 until ingredients gone or trifle dish is full

13. Top with whipped topping and fresh peaches

The Peach Day Festival started in 1904 and has been a beloved summer staple in Box Elder County for over 100 years. The festival has several peachy keen treats and nearly any peach inspired dessert you can think of. There will also be over 30 different vendors, a car show, parade, concerts and even a pageant that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9.