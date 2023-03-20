- On Good Things Utah this morning – Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn’t made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it’s important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
- Hang out with your kids
- More than anything, you need to spend time with kids. Harvard researchers believe this is the foundation for raising a child. It’s important to listen to kids and ask them open-ended questions about how they see themselves in context with their home, school, and more. It’s important to listen to what they have to say. This will help in understanding how your child is unique and you can teach them how to show care and concern for another person.
- If it matters, say it out loud
- It’s important that kids get the message clearly when you want to communicate with them. According to the researchers, “Even though most parents and caretakers say that their children being caring is a top priority, often children aren’t hearing that message.” Be sure to spell it out to them, so they understand the importance of being caring. You could also check in with those who interact with your kids such as teachers, coaches and friends to gauge their behavior.
- Show your child how to “work it out”
- You can help them make decisions by trying to identify the root of the problem and helping them fix it. For example, if your child wants to quit a certain activity, ask them to identify the reason why they want to and then work in tandem with them to see if that problem can be solved. Try to explore if quitting does solve the problem. Make sure they also understand how other people are affected by their decision-making.
- Make a helpfulness and gratitude routine
- “Studies show that people who engage in the habit of expressing gratitude are more likely to be helpful, generous, compassionate and forgiving—and they’re also more likely to be happy and healthy,” noted the researchers. They add that parents should try to help their kids inculcate the habit of helping others and giving thanks throughout the day. Researchers say parents shouldn’t praise kids for every kind act and should reward “good” behavior only sparingly. Researchers recommend parents “only praise uncommon acts of kindness.” Tune in with us for more on this Hot Topic or click here: https://www.upworthy.com/harvard-psychologists-have-been-studying-what-it-takes-to-raise-good-kids-here-are-6-tips
- Hang out with your kids
Harvard psychologists study what it takes to raise ‘good’ kids
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now