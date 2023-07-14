SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Step into a world where mischief and exploration intertwine as the beloved Weasley twins from Harry Potter, James and Oliver Phelps, make their triumphant return in a new CW Network series called “Fantastic Friends.” This time, however, they embark on an extraordinary adventure not bound by the walls of Hogwarts.

Their new series, debuting on the CW Network, follows their real-life travels, offering a fun-filled exploration for viewers of all ages. The aim behind “Fantastic Friends” was to create a show that appeals to the entire family, sparking curiosity about new places and delivering relatable experiences. James and Oliver said other notable guest stars on “Fantastic Friends” will include Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Luke Youngblood, and Haley Joel Osment. All of them will join the twins on various adventures, adding to the show’s entertainment value.

Having visited Utah before, the twins expressed excitement about returning for the Salt Lake FanX convention. They are excited to hear from fans about their thoughts of “Fantastic Friends” and its ability to inspire joy and travel interest.

“Fantastic Friends” offers a delightful travel adventure for families, as James and Oliver Phelps explore new destinations with different interests in mind. With its star-studded guest appearances and relatable experiences, the show aims to inspire viewers to seek enjoyable moments while fostering a love for travel.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Fantastic Friends” Tuesday July 18th at 9 p.m. on Utah’s CW30 and streaming on the CW app.