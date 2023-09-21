The Weasley twins have made their fantastic journey right here to Good Things Utah! James and Oliver Phelps, aka Fred and George are identical twin British actors, best known for playing identical twins, Fred and George Weasley, respectively, in the Harry Potter film series. We got lucky in snagging some time with these two this morning as they gear up for FanX!

In 2000, at age 14, the twins attended the open audition for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, despite having no previous acting experience. After about six auditions, they were cast as Fred and George Weasley in the film. They went on to portray their characters in all of the subsequent Harry Potter films.

Outside of acting, James has worked as a runner on the Potter sets and other film productions, such as The Da Vinci Code. In 2009, the twins appeared as brothers in the fifth episode of the third season of the TV series, “Kingdom”.

James and Oliver are close with several of the Harry Potter cast members, including Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Matthew Lewis. They attended Radcliffe’s Broadway performances, and often meet up with Grint, Felton, and Lewis to play golf.

Both James and Oliver are supporters of the Teenage Cancer Trust. They opened one of the charity’s specialist units in Birmingham and have continued to support the charity since.