SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – These cookies are not overly sweet, making them the perfect choice for a light and satisfying treat any time of day.

Fresh Ricotta Italian Cookies

Chef Daniela Oliveira

Servings: 40 –50

Ingredients:

· 3 ½ cups of All-purpose Flour

· 2 ½ tsp. baking powder

· 1 cup unsalted butter room temperature

· 1 pinch of salt

· 1 ¾ cups of granulated sugar

· Zest from 2 lemons (Reserve juice for glaze)

· 2 cups of Fresh Ricotta -Bellwether Farms Basket Ricotta

· ½ tbsp. vanilla paste -Nielsen Massey

· 2 large eggs room temperature

Ingredients for Glaze:

· 3 ½ cups powdered sugar

· 1-2 tbsp. melted unsalted butter

· 1 pinch of salt

· Juice from 2 lemons

· ½ tsp. vanilla paste

· 4 tbsp. water or milk

· Favorite sprinkles to decorate

Directions:

1. Mix the dry ingredients, flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl of an electric stand mixer with the paddle attachment until pale and fluffy. Add Lemon zest and mix a little more until well incorporated.

2. Mix in Ricotta and vanilla paste. Crack eggs in a separate container and whisk it well. Add the eggs to the Ricotta butter mixture a little at a time while mixing with the paddle until it is homogenous.

3. Mix dry ingredients to the wet ingredients just until combined. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.

4. Once dough is chilled scoop the dough, about 1 tbsp amount, and shape it into a ball. Place shaped balls on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. If dough is too sticky use two spoons to drop the dough on the sheet pan.

5. Bake in preheated oven at 350 for 10 to 15 minutes. The bottom of the cookie should be a light brown color. As cookies are baking combine all the glaze ingredients, except the sprinkles, and reserve.

6. After cookies are baked and completely cooled down, spoon glaze over cookies and decorate with your choice of sprinkles. Let the glaze set at room temperature.

