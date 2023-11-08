SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Step into the holiday season with Harmons. This butternut squash hummus dip will not only delight your taste buds but also add a touch of autumn magic to your Thanksgiving dinner table.

Harmons Chef Jackie Dodart appeared on GTU to share this delicious butternut squash hummus dip recipe.

Butternut Squash Hummus:

1 pound butternut squash peeled and diced (tip: use Harmons fresh cut diced butternut squash)

2 to 3 tablespoons Harmons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 can (15.5 oz) chickpeas, liquid drained and reserved or 2 cups cooked chickpeas

½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup tahini paste

Juice from 2 lemons or to taste

4 cloves garlic minced

1 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds or pomegranate seeds for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Place squash on a foil lined sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, cinnamon. Toss squash with seasonings and bake until tender. About 20 to 30 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Reserve 2 tablespoons of squash for garnish.

Place the remaining squash in the bowl of a food processor. Add the chickpeas, yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, sriracha, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper and pulse until coarsely processed but not puréed. Add 2 tablespoons of the reserved chickpea juice. Pulse, and add more chickpea liquid if needed to create desired consistency. Drizzle maple syrup if desired, top with reserved squash, pumpkin seeds or pomegranate arils and serve with Stacy’s Pita Chips or your favorite vegetables.

