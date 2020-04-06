Art Coombs has over 20 years of leadership and public speaking experience, as well as has written 3 best-selling motivational books. Today, his most important message is that his new book just released, HARD EASY: A GET-REAL GUIDE FOR GETTING THE LIFE YOU WANT, is now available.

March 30th is National “I am in control day,” so even though Art has had this book done for months, he chose to release it this week to help inspire more people. The hard-easy philosophy is very much about helping people gain control of their lives, no matter what their situation is. Especially in today’s environment, it is important for people to know there is still a lot they can do.

Art hopes that now more than ever people will grab HARD EASY: A GET-REAL GUIDE FOR GETTING THE LIFE YOU WANT. It’s hard to stay quarantined. It is hard to maintain social distancing. Humans crave connections, celebrations, and togetherness. Yet, if you are not willing to live hard now, you will have to live much much harder down the road. When it comes to a global pandemic, you are all experiencing, you can choose to live hard now for easy later, or you can choose easy now and live hard later. “I do not like doing interviews like this. It is Hard for me. But it is necessary and will pay dividends down the road,” says Art.

No matter who you are or your station in life, if you feel stuck, you can start to turn things around with a few key decisions. Once you learn how to recognize and apply the law of living hard easy as opposed to easy hard, you will find that life will be more comfortable with less anxiety and more control and peace.

HARD EASY is available anywhere books are sold online for only $2.99. Visit Art’s website and enter to win 1 of 5 free books that will be given away.

This article contains sponsored content.