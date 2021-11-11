Happy Veteran’s Day from all of us on GTU

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Happy Veteran’s Day! National Ability Center’s Field of Flags ceremony is happening this week in honor of Veterans Day. The day’s festivities are an outdoor celebration in conjunction with the return of the Field of Flags display that will be featured outside of the Miner’s Hospital from Monday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 15.
- Plus, what is open and what is closed today? Veterans Day, a federal holiday, falls on the second Thursday of November this year. And across the country, from banks to post offices, many will close their doors to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel. First recognized as Armistice Day in 1919, the origins of Veterans Day go back to the end of World War I. The date marks when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end war hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. At the time, Nov. 11, 1918 was regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- And a special Utah tie to the CMA’s last night. Country music star Russell Dickerson met Utah teen Sarah Frei at the end of 2020, and they met again Wednesday night at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. The 55th annual CMA Awards aired live on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Luke Bryan hosted the event. At the end of last year, Dickerson donated a wheelchair-accessible car to Frei, who had both her legs amputated after being hit head-on by a drunk driver in July of 2020. The musician said he first came across Frei’s inspiring story on Instagram, following a video of the cheerleader practicing a routine to Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” from her hospital bed. Sarah not only went to the red carpet event last night with Dickerson, but took the stage!
- Finally, ah, the humble lemon. We are big fans of this little yellow fruit – so unassuming, yet with so many unexpected uses. Not long ago we reported on what happened when we drank water with warm honey and lemon every day for a year – and the results were fascinating. As if you needed any more convincing that starting your day with a glass of warm water and lemon was the way to go, we have compiled this ultimate list of health and beauty benefits that can be derived from lemon water. To read more click here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-food-science-89096536/
- And at the end of the show – Reagan shares her dog’s favorite toy and where to get it. It’s a hedgehog that just might be the perfect stocking stuffer. Hope you tune in for a Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.