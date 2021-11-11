Happy Veteran’s Day from all of us on GTU

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As part of the 24th annual Veteran’s Day Commemoration Ceremony, the University of Utah honored 11 veterans and awarded the Student Veteran of the Year at the A. Ray Olpin Union Building ballroom.

The ceremony is one of a series of events honoring veterans. The university also hosted a movie night, a student-sponsored bowling event, and a virtual presentation on identifying America’s unknown soldiers using evolving DNA technologies, and a student-sponsored bowling tournament.