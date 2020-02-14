Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at GTU!

- On a special Valentine’s Day edition of GTU – We are all above LOVE today, especially when it comes to all of you singles out there. Surae has fun ideas just for you on this Single Awareness Day. And speaking of dating, have you heard of the term “Valentighten”? It’s not “ghosting” but it’s not nice either, we’ll explain! Plus, the hottest travel destinations on this holiday weekend and finally, the grandparents in England that have thousands and thousands of Instagram followers. We think they are darn delightful!
- And at the end of the show today, just how long does a typical first date last? The results of this poll might surprise you… Hope you join us for a special Valentine’s Day GTU.