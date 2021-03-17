Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the GTU team!

In today’s table talk Surae shared that ‘The Bachelor’ Matt James, is now searching for a therapist. James ended his season as ‘The Bachelor’ without a fiancé, after a conversation with his mom left him questioning love altogether.

Tiger Woods is now back home after a serious car accident left him with serious leg injuries.

On a sweet note, Reagan shared video of a 6-year-old calming his 4-year-old brother, telling him to ‘breathe’ through a tantrum. Mom Ashley posted the video on Twitter and it went viral, with many adults saying they didn’t learn how to breathe until they were adults!

Name predictions are swirling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newest addition, a girl. Some include Diana and Spencer, in honor of the late Princess Diana.

And dressing up for the biggest event of 2021…your COVID-19 vaccination! Suit up, dress up and show up!