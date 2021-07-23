Happy Pioneer Day weekend and why silence can be so powerful

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Happy Pioneer Day weekend! The Days of 47′ Parade is back after a year off and Utahns gathered downtown for the tradition that began so many years ago. We are taking a live look at all the festivities happening downtown to celebrate this Friday morning.
- And crowds are expected to pack downtown this weekend with all the activities, and that has public health officials especially concerned. With more than 1,600 new cases in 48 hours, hospitals are beginning to fill up again. New data shows 97 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in Salt Lake County are from unvaccinated Utahns. “If you are unvaccinated, it is your responsibility to mask up, stay physically distanced from other people because this wave that we are seeing right now is of unvaccinated individuals,” says Erin Clouse, the Strategic Engagement Manager for the University of Utah. She’s been tracking the COVID-19 virus and its variants since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Plus, more fallout from Prince Harry’s bombshell announcement about his new memoir. According to the Daily Mail, the entire royal family is feeling uneasy about what Prince Harry will reveal in his upcoming book. “The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous,” a senior royal reportedly told the publication. Although no specific details about it have been released, the royal family seems to be expecting the worst. “This is the no going back moment – the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family’s relationship with Harry,” the source said, adding Harry’s father, Prince Charles, knew nothing about it until the official announcement. “This is really painful, it’s going to be difficult for him to take,” the source continued. “The real disappointing thing for Charles is that he used to get on with Harry so well, actually far better than William. He feels so let down by the whole thing.”
- Finally, the power of saying NOTHING. Apparently silence is one of the most simple yet most powerful negotiation tools, but it’s traditionally positioned as an intimidation tactic that prompts a person to speak to their own disadvantage. New research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology finds that pausing for at least three seconds during a negotiation has benefits beyond making someone uncomfortable. Ali tells us why you should consider using it in your next conversation. Hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.
