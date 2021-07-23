Happy Pioneer Day weekend and why silence can be so powerful

CAINEVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – There’s not much going on in the area just outside of Capitol Reef National Park in Southern Utah. While the sights along Route 24 are gorgeous and lined with towering rock formations and plateaus colored in shades of gray, red, and orange, there isn’t much else to see that would prompt a traveler to take a detour on their way to or from exploring the iconic park.

Except of course, for the humble little building near mile marker 102 that serves as the storefront and dining area for Mesa Farm Market. You can’t miss it, it’s painted a very distinct shade of purple, a color that the late wife of the owner, Randy Ramsley chose over 20 years ago.