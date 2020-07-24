Happy Pioneer Day, here are ideas for the weekend!

Celebrate Pioneer Day today with these ideas! We’ve got you covered with everything from a mellow dinner, to places to catch fireworks. Happy weekend!

1- Looking for some jazz with your dinner? Table X restaurant has opened their patio seating for tonight! The David Halliday Trio will be providing some great jazz music from 6:30 to 9:30 pm for your listening pleasure, while enjoying some incredible food prepared by the chefs of Table X! Reservations are now live on Tock or through the reserve button in their profile. Although Table X has always taken extreme pride in the cleanliness, and sanitation of the restaurant, they have added even more precautions to keep guests and staff safe during this time. The restaurant is also excited to announce availability for outdoor, socially distanced dining in the back garden, and parking area.

tablexrestaurant.com



2- Bountiful Handcart Days is still celebrating with a Fireworks only display. The concert is cancelled, but the Bountiful City fireworks display is still scheduled for July 24th at dusk around 9:30 PM, at Mueller Park Junior High. 2020 Grand Parade & Park Activities handcartdays.org



Mapleton will celebrate with their traditional activities, and the fireworks show will go on! The fireworks will be shot from Ira Allan Sports Park. However, due to restrictions the Park and Parking Lot will be closed to the public. look to the skies at 10:00 PM outside your homes or cars.

parksandrec.mapleton.org



The Washington City Community Center will have a fireworks display at 10pm. Facility Hours are 9 am – 10 pm, with open Swim 11 am – 10 pm. parksandrec.mapleton.org



3- Celebrate Utah’s Pioneer Day on the Heber Valley Railroad evening train on July 24th! Your ticket includes a fried chicken dinner at the depot while you enjoy the Utah Old Time Fiddlers. The evening begins with dinner outside at the depot (7:15-8:15 pm). Dinner includes fried chicken, potato salad, rolls, dessert and soft drinks/ bottled water. At 8:15 you’ll enjoy The Saltwater Bunch gunfighter show, and then the 2 hour round trip departs at 8:30 pm. You’ll travel to Decker Bay on the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir. After the run around at Decker Bay, the train will stop on the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir directly across the lake from the Charleston Fireworks. You’ll enjoy fireworks from 10 pm until about 10:15 and then re-board the train, and travel back to the depot! Additional food and snacks available for purchase in the concession car. This is a fun event for the whole family! You can also upgrade to ride in the Luxury 850 Table/lounge car air conditioned car. Tickets are $50 per person and includes dinner at the depot. hebervalleyrr.org/fiddlersnfireworks



4- Pioneer Day Food Trucks and music are happening in Provo. Bring a blanket and enjoy a holiday picnic in the luscious, and abundant, shade available at Kiwanis Park. They’ll have delicious local food and dessert options at this Pioneer Day Food Truck Roundup. Plus, enjoy the sounds of local musicians wafting across the park while eating your food. There will be protocols in place to keep folks in line at least 10 feet apart while ordering and waiting. Many trucks will not be accepting cash, so bring a credit card or have the Venmo app handy. Please wear a mask while standing in line and ordering your food to keep others safe. Truck Food Options: Waffle Love, Corndog Commander, Maize Tacos, Amkha Misky,, Peruvian Snacks, Clarks Malasadas, Kona Ice, The Pizza Bus! Cathc the Provo fireworks by looking to the skies for a spectacular, physical-distancing friendly fireworks show. The Provo Towne Centre parking lots will be open for spectators to watch the show from their cars. please park at least 1 spot away from other cars on all sides to maintain safe physical-distancing from other households. With over 5,000 parking stalls to choose from this will be a simple, and safe, thing to do. www.facebook.com/events/2425023394462830/

5 – Celebrate Pie and Beer Day at Policy Kings Brewry in Cedar City! They’ve got you covered with fresh pie, and fresh beer. Pie is just $2 a slice, and beer is regular price.

www.facebook.com/events/755725488517051/

6- Kamas Valley Fiesta Days has been a yearly tradition for over 70 years! Although some activities have been canceled, there will still be scholarship pageant, treasure hunt, fun run, sidewalk chalk art, a flipped parade, fireworks and more. kamascityut.gov/?page_id=174

