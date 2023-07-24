- On Good Things Utah this morning – We sent Nicea and Savvy to downtown Salt Lake City to cover the Pioneer Day parade on this holiday morning. The weather cooperated and the cloud cover is just what parade goers like Nicea’s friend Julie Brown and her grandchildren needed to cool off after arriving to the parade route 24 hours earlier! Julie says her adult children don’t want to sleep out for the parade anymore so, she brought her grandkids. Although Julie’s husband Kirk says, the all-night firecrackers might keep him from trying it again next year!
- The Pioneer Day Parade is definitely a family affair. There were families everywhere on the parade route, but we also found some fierce rivalries. Rose and Nancy say their family is actually spread throughout the entire parade hoping to cheer for one special float. But they are BYU fans through and through and who knew that we would find big Ute fans right across the street? Savvy and Nicea may have egged on the rivalry a little bit – but don’t worry, the families say it’s all in good fun, they are just happy to celebrate their Utah heritage!
- We couldn’t leave the parade without giving parade goers a little Pioneer Day trivia. Nicea and Savvy put Julie and her son Ryan to the test with questions about when the pioneers first entered the Salt Lake Valley, how many children were on the trek, and what the pioneers ate when they arrived in Utah.
- The parade brings every part of our state together. We found Shirley who has been coming to the parade for 80 years – she was five years old the first time she attended! (she’s also one of our Good Things Utah fans! Thank you for watching Shirley) And sitting right next to her, Ryan and Gabe and their families who were attending the parade for the very first time. Both say with all the fun energy – this will not be their last time!
- And finally, we met Jessie who came downtown with his family to celebrate his Pioneer heritage with the rest of our state. He says this year’s parade was one of the best yet. We agree Jessie and Happy Pioneer Day from all of us at Good Things Utah!