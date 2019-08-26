Happy National Dog Day!

Back to school anxiety is something that is becoming more prevalent in students all over America. Joe Newman and Kristie Lemmon, business and executive directors of Life Launch, came on to tell us about the rising rates of anxiety in kids and it's relation to returning to school.

It is especially seen in kids during their transition years, the years when they are going into middle school, high school, and college. According to Joe and Kristie, a lot of this anxiety may be caused by the over-implementation of technology and the lack of mindfulness.