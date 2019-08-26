Happy National Dog Day!

- The show has literally gone to the dogs this morning! We are celebrating all things dog while entertaining our own furry friends. Meet Miles, Paxton and Chloe – we’ll tell you why dogs are good for your heart, mental and emotional health. Plus, it’s also back to school for thousands of Utah kids. We have the germiest spots to watch out for and how to clean those tough spots on your water bottle.
- And finally, the makeup trend that is straight from the 80’s (get ready for colorful eye shadow!)Hope you join us for a doggone incredible edition of Good Things Utah!