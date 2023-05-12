- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms this weekend, including our very own. Nicea shared pictures of her mom JoAnn who loves to celebrate her birthday and spring every year at the Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. It’s become a family tradition for all the girls to get together each April.
- Surae’s mom may be across the country, but Surae says they speak often and she is excited to go home and be with her mom this summer. Thanks for sharing that baby picture of you this morning Surae (wow all that hair!)
- And Deena’s mom Lauren watches the show every single day while she is also watching Deena’s kids. We love how Lauren messages all of us on Instagram and “mothers” us on social media every day.
- Thank you to all of our moms for being our biggest cheerleaders and support, we sure love you!
