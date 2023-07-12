SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Yappy hour is the hot place to bring your pup this week. Join fellow doggie owners at Liberty Park July 13th for a night of furry friend fun.

Featuring several vendors, live music, yummy food, adoptable dogs and socializing opportunities. Not only is the event fun, but there are several activities created to enhance relationships and meet new people.

This event is free for both you and your four-legged friend. Do not miss out on the chance to build connections within the community and give your dog a night they will never forget.

See you this Thursday July 13th from 6pm-9pm! For more information on Yappy Hour and Salt Lake City events visit their website.