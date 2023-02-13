- On Good Things Utah this morning – February 13 is one of the most anticipated days of the year, and no, that’s not a mistype. Sure, the 14th is all about valentines and heart candies and romantic relationships, but the day before is a celebration of female friendships everywhere—it’s Galentine’s Day! And we have several epic ways to celebrate a Happy Galentine’s Day in 2023.
- What is Galentine’s Day?
- Made famous by Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope in the TV series Parks and Recreation, this fictional holiday has gained a lot of traction in the real world ever since the initial “Galentine’s Day” episode aired in 2010. And as Leslie describes it, “It’s only the best day of the year! Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it—breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.” No matter what your relationship status, the bond you have with your besties is something none of us should ever take for granted. Catchy sayings like “uteruses-before-duderuses” and “ovaries before brovaries” summarize this holiday well, and remind us that the women in our lives deserve to be honored and revered!
- When is Galentine’s Day?
- This year, it’s celebrated on Monday, February 13, 2023.
- What to do on Galentine’s Day
- Check out our list of ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day, and then call up your girlfriends to book an unforgettable trip, organize a yearly tradition, set up a virtual lunch date—whatever catches your eye!
- Schedule a Weekend Staycation
Save those vacation days for your next girls’ trip and enjoy your local area with your close buds by making time to savor all of your favorite places—maybe even with personalized or coordinated face masks to commemorate the event. We’re talking a day (or two!) of no work, no stress, appreciation of what’s around you, and making endless memories together!
- Trade off on Being the Hostess With the Mostest
Kick off an epic celebration within your “bubble” by creating a schedule of upcoming meet-ups that all involve switching locations and hostesses. Whether you hit multiple spots in the same week, make it a monthly rotation, or set it up for every couple of months or so, each friend will have a chance to host the rest of the group with their own style/flair. Tune in this morning for more ideas or click here for the entire article: https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/lets-go-girls%E2%80%94enjoy-these-50-epic-ways-to-celebrate-galentines-day/ar-AA17qHQO
Happy Galentine’s Day from all of us on Good Things Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
