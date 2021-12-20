Happy couples do these things all the time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Few things are perfect in life. Utah’s capital city’s score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI), however, is a perfect score of 100, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office announced on Monday.

Rating cities on a scale that examines the inclusivity of municipal laws, policies, and services are towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, the MEI has bumped SLC up from a 66 in 2019, to the maximum score possible, in 2021.