Happy Cinco de Mayo, and the latest in engagement rings for men

We are celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the show today. Bring out the guacamole, chips and salsa!
- And a new photo released by the Carter Center on Monday had people doing a double take as former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter appeared tiny sitting next to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Jill Biden is kneeling next to a seated Jimmy Carter, who is 96 years old, while Joe Biden is doing the same next to Rosalynn Carter, who is 93 years old, and the Bidens appear to loom over the Carters. “We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden!” the Carter Foundation tweeted. We are showing you the picture – see what you think about all the size differences!
- Plus, breakfast may just be the most important meal of the day, but finding time to scrounge up something to eat in the morning can be a real challenge. In fact, you may be tempted to skip the hassle altogether, especially if you’re trying to limit your daily calorie intake. However, cutting out breakfast can be counterproductive, in more ways than one. Nicea has the reasons why breakfast can set you up for daily success or failure with food.
- And at the end of the show, need to put a ring on your man? Grooms-to-be increasingly want their own engagement bling, a trend that Tiffany & Co. helped solidify when it debuted its first-ever men’s engagement line this month. Tiffany’s platinum and titanium designs feature a single emerald-cut diamond, up to 5 carats, set in a knife-edge band in what the jewelry retailer described as a “bold departure from the traditional wedding band.” So what do men think? We ask our very own engaged Brian. See what he says! Hope you join us this morning for GTU.