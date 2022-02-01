Happy Chinese New Year and why Domino’s wants to pay you to pickup pizza

- On GTU this morning – Happy Chinese New Year! Every Lunar New Year, you can pretty much bank on Panda Express putting together an alluring deal. This year, despite already being different from other years, is no different where Panda Express and Lunar New Year are concerned. Though, you’re only getting one day to grab the offer. Lunar New Year lands on February 1, and Panda Express will give out one million red envelopes for the holiday. Each envelope contains a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal and a free 22-ounce drink. There’s also a collectible fortune cookie in there “inspired by Panda’s signature lucky dishes.”
- Plus, like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers, so it’s hoping to incentivize its customers to pick up their food instead of having it delivered — by paying them. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose carryout over delivery. “It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino’s store to your door,” Domino’s Executive President, Chief Marketing Officer Art D’Elia said in a press release. “As a reward, Domino’s is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it.”
- And we all want to be good people. We volunteer, we help our family, we try to be kind to one another. But sometimes when we dine out, we forget ourselves. We don’t think of our servers and bartenders, and only see things the way we think they should be. All of a sudden we are in charge. We, customers, are demanding and pushy and we only see things the way we think they are supposed to be done. We don’t take into consideration the rules our servers are told to follow, or the other things going on in the restaurant. We only think of ourselves — the customers who are always right… right? Have you ever made a mistake at work? Imagine if your boss said, “Hey you didn’t file that correctly so I’m docking your pay 20% for today”. You are allowed to make mistakes without harsh consequences, let your servers do the same. So how do you treat your servers the best? Deena has tips for us.
- Finally, when the going gets tough, put pen to paper… or in Yujin Chung’s case, tap out a rhyme. Chung, a 41-year-old father of two, wrote a poem, which he shared on LinkedIn, describing the rollercoaster of emotions when his family was exposed to COVID-19 and forced to quarantine for five days. To his surprise, it quickly went viral. The professional networking site even gave him a shout-out in a news post. It’s easy to see why. His rhythmic stanzas appear to have touched the nerve of working parents who, like him, are still trying to figure it all out two years into the pandemic. Click here to read the entire sweet poem: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/dads-pandemic-poem-captures-highs-lows-quarantine-scare-82483189
- At the end of the show – There are five questions that the most interesting people will always ask in conversations. The point is to get beyond that dreaded small talk! Deena shares the questions you need to know as we dive into these Hot Topics and more today on GTU Hour 2.