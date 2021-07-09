Happy Birthday to our own Surae Chinn

- On the second hour of GTU – Happy Birthday to our Surae Chinn! We are celebrating with balloons, cake and a DJ all show long.
- Plus, all of our ’90s boy-band dreams are coming true! On Thursday, members of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men announced that they are joining forces for a brand-new show at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The show, titled The After Party, will feature *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Nick Carter, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris as they perform some of their greatest hits from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. The nightly shows will also feature comedy, storytelling, and a few special guests. Plus, the set list will change nightly, so you can expect plenty of surprises along the way.
- And this is for all of you adventure seekers out there – you have score a chance to stay at an Airbnb surrounded by 80 volcanoes for 1 euro, or about $1.18! The vacation rental company is teaming up with Volvic natural mineral water to offer two guests a stay at a unique mini home in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France. Nicea tells us how it works.
- Finally, summer can be so fun, but it can also be so, so hot. But after more than a year of dealing with a pandemic, and restrictions loosening by the day, parents are ready to hit all the beaches and parks with their kids, despite the heat. The great outdoors (and your own backyard!) never looked so good, even as the temperature rises. That being said, safety first, mamas. The CDC warns infants and children are more prone to developing heat-related illness than adults. And as my own mother would say, “the sun is mighty powerful.” Here are some sun safety tips to help protect your kids this summer. If you would like to read more click here: https://www.mother.ly/life/heat-wave-safety-tips-for-babies-kids/alvantor-beach-tent-with-upf-50-protection
- We end the show with a birthday song for the birthday girl! Find out how you can book DJ Cooper for your next big event. Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.