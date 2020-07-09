Breaking News
Happy Birthday Surae and the power of female friendships

Good Things Utah

On Good Things Utah today – We are celebrating our newest GTU host on the show today. Surae is having a birthday! Plus, new research digs deep into the power of female friendships. The findings demonstrate why women need each other (we agree!).

And while state waits to see what the governor has decided on a state wide mask mandate, did you know there is now a term in the Urban Dictionary and circulating on social media that describes people who don’t wear masks? We’ll tell you what it is and how it’s being used.

Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

