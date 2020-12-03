Happy Birthday Nicea and Sundance makes changes for 2021

  • On Good Things Utah today – Nicea is celebrating her birthday with all of us on the show today and the Sundance Film Festival is going virtual for 2021. We have details on the big changes that for the first time span the country.
  • Plus, the tree that everyone at Home Depot is talking about… no snow near you? No problem! This tree comes with it’s own. We’ll explain.
  • And finally, what to do if your significant other is addicted to their phone. Deena has the warning signs and when to know if it’s serious.
  • We end the show today with our Throwback Thursday. Find out which songs we were dancing to back in the early 2000’s and see which ones are still huge hits today! Hope you join us for a fun Thursday on GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

