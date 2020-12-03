Happy Birthday Nicea and Sundance makes changes for 2021

In today's good to know, we see Miyo Strong and Marcus Johnson from Smart Defense with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation teach us more self defense and potentially life saving moves! Check out Miyo taking Marcus to the ground, we're impressed and inspired!

We learn the front grab, headlock defense, single arm grab, and double hand grab. If you're interested in learning the moves for yourself firsthand or you know someone who is, send them to https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/smart-defense