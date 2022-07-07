- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are wishing our own Brianne Johnson a very happy birthday! Plus, is being ‘hangry’ real? A first of it’s kind study looks at how hunger affects mood. Previous research examined the link between hunger and anger in a lab setting, but this is the first study to track “hanger” in the real world. “Hangry” seems like the perfect word to describe the grouchiness some people exhibit when they’re very hungry, but is it really a thing? Yes, scientists now say. In an experiment that used data from 64 volunteers, European researchers found a clear link between feelings of hunger and emotions such as irritability and anger, according to a report published Wednesday in PLOS ONE. The new study shows “that being hangry is real,” the study’s lead author, Viren Swami, Ph.D., a professor of social psychology at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, told TODAY via email. “Feeling hungry is associated with greater anger, irritability and lower levels of pleasure.”
- And just as fans are preparing to say goodbye to “Stranger Things” after season five, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that more adventures from the “Stranger Things” universe are on the way. On July 6, Netflix announced that the Duffer Brothers have established their own production company in collaboration with the streamer called Upside Down Pictures, and confirmed that a “Stranger Things” spinoff is indeed happening. The streamer also announced a new stage play located in the “Stranger Things” universe, which will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. The Duffers’ production company will also feature a series adaption of the Stephen King book “The Talisman” and a live-action version of the Japanese manga and anime series “Death Note,” among other projects. The Duffer Brothers’ production company will “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism,” read Netflix’s statement.
When you're under pressure and feeling stressed, you might feel irresponsible taking time off from work. And there's plenty of stress to go around, from high inflation and market volatility to global conflicts and talk of a looming recession. Ironically, experts say that's exactly when it's most important for you to take a mental health day. People are reaching such high levels of exhaustion that many are quitting their jobs — 47 million in the last year, to be exact. Now more than ever, you should be taking at least one mental health day a month to recharge, says Michele Nealon, a clinical psychologist and president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.