- On GTU this morning – Happy Friday! We are ready to celebrate April 1st and April Fool’s Day on the show. Tune in to see what we have up our sleeves on this holiday for pranksters – To kick off the show, Nicea is sharing some favorite kid-friendly jokes that you can use with your family today. Here’s the first one: What do you call a dinosaur that’s sleeping? A dino-snore! What about this one? What is loud, fast and crunchy? A rocket chip! And finally this fun one… What did one plate say to the other plate? Dinner is on me!
- Plus, a flamingo escapee from the Kansas Zoo was spotted after spending 17 years on the lam. According to wildlife officials, who lovingly called the bird Pink Floyd in a Facebook post, the African flamingo was spotted near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. And this hasn’t been the first time the bird has been seen since its 2005 zoo escape. Apparently, the bird has been clocked several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas, sometimes with other wild flamingos, reports Fox 5 News. The bird made its great escape with another winged, pink companion from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. Fortunately for Pink Floyd, Employees at Sedgwick County Zoo had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying, which enabled their escape. Since then, wildlife officials have recognized Pink Floyd by the number on its leg band, which is 492. According to officials, this is the first time the bird has been seen within the last two years. Although this sighting has been thrilling, Texas wildlife officials say that they have no intention of recapturing Pink Floyd because it will only disturb other surrounding wildlife.
- And no matter how experienced you are, looking after plants can be a tricky business. While most plants will need a combination of light, soil and water to survive, learning how to get the balance right – and tailoring your care routine to suit your plants’ needs – isn’t always easy, especially if you’re dealing with a plant that is particularly sensitive. As a result, it’s not uncommon for plants to face problems such as brown-tipped leaves and wilting foliage, especially when you first buy them and you’re getting to know their likes and dislikes. Perhaps one of the most common problems many people face with their plants is yellowing leaves. Also known as ‘chlorosis’, leaf yellowing occurs when something interferes with the plant’s chlorophyll – the pigment which gives leaves their green color and which plants use, combined with sunlight, to convert water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose (aka, their food). In short, chlorophyll is really important to your plants’ ability to survive – so when your plant’s leaves are showing a lack of it, it could be a sign that something is wrong. Deena has tips and tricks that you can use to bring that yellow plant back to life! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 1.
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
