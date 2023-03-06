SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Hannah Shelley may be only 19 years old, but she is already making a name for herself in the world of demolition derby driving. In a sport dominated by men, Hannah is breaking barriers and inspiring young women everywhere to follow their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem.

Her journey to the big demolition derby competition in California was documented by the TV series “Gladiators of Steel,” which showcases the challenges and triumphs of Hannah’s journey as she and her dad built her car from scratch. The show’s co-producer, Carrie Smith, explains that the series has a unique focus on the girl power aspect of the sport, and is a source of inspiration for young women everywhere.

Hannah and Carrie shared their insights about the show and the sport. Hannah explains that she was drawn to demolition derby because it’s a family sport and her father had always been involved. However, she quickly realized that she was one of the only women in the field, and that made her want to work even harder to prove that she could compete just as well as the men.

Carrie notes that the show highlights the fact that demolition derby is not just a sport for men, and that women like Hannah are breaking down barriers and showing that anything is possible with hard work and determination. The show’s unique focus has resonated with viewers, and has inspired many young women to consider taking up demolition derby themselves.

For those who want to check out “Gladiators of Steel,” the show is available on Wheelhouse TV, and viewers can use the special discount code GTU15 to receive a 15% discount on their purchase.