Hang anything on the wall safely by using a wall anchor, here’s a how-to!

In today’s Good 2 Know, we’ve got one of our favorite handymen, Mike Van Brakel back in studio to show us everything we need to know about wall anchors! What is it, exactly? A drywall anchor, also known as a wall anchor, is an insert that can create a firm mount anywhere on a drywall panel or similar hollow wall.

A drywall anchor goes between the screw and the drywall, gripping the drywall much more effectively than a screw would, so you don’t have your screw rip away from the wall when it comes to mounting paintings and more! Mike also shows us what do to about that hole in the wall if we decide to take it down. Hint, you’ll be patching a drywall like we saw in another of his handy segments here!



Have a question for Mike? Want him to fix something up around your home? Contact Mike Van Brakel of Mr. Nice Guys via text or call at 801-362-8134.