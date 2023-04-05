MONA, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Heating pads are a godsend! Unfortunately, sometimes it can be difficult to find one that doesn’t have harmful ingredients or natural ingredients that do not spoil with a funky smell. Fortunately, there is now an option that is all natural and does not spoil. Steven Cooper. owner and founder of Lavayoo, and his daughter Meriden Cooper shared the best heating pads made entirely of lava sand from here in the Beehive State.

Cooper felt inspired to start these heating pads and he noticed most of the women in his lives enjoyed them. He has seven sisters, two daughters and is married to a woman and noticed they all could not live with out them. Determined to make the perfect heating bad, Cooper started testing things out. After trial and error, he found the perfect ingredient, lava sand. The sand is only found when hot lava flows directly into water. The lava used in Lavayoo’s heating pads is mined in Juab County.

Lavayoo heating pads are microwavable, odorless, and even machine washable. Many people use them for warming their bed at night, for sore muscles, arthritis, headaches, or any other aches or pains. There are a wide variety of heating pads from the brand including “Lava Babies” which are stuffed animals with lava sand in it. A perfect gift for anyone! They are like getting a warm hug. Save 15% off with promo code “UTAH15” online.