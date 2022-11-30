SALT LAK CITY, UT – Are you in need of a new wallet or handbag? Find it all in leather at cplus manufacturing started by Nathan Christianson. He’s been working with leather for a long time but once he realized how good he was he turned it into a real business. He thinks that everyone should use leather more often because it lasts so long. If you keep cleaning, moisturizing, and just taking care of your pieces they will age well. His company carries things such as wallets, bags, camera straps, belts, etc. They are a perfect gift this holiday season. For more information check out his social media and website.

Website: cplusmfg.com

Instagram: @cplusmfg