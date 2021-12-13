Handmade customized signs to fit your home

As always, we are supporting local and especially this holiday season. Today we are highlighting local business, Blue Goat Love. Hollie Bingham, of Plain City, makes one-of-a-kind handmade signs.

About 5 years ago, Bingham found herself wanting to stay home with her two young kids and needed something she could do from home. She started by making signs and home decor for her house and when people took a look, they wanted something for themselves. This is how Blue Goat started.

She mentioned that it is a joke in their family that she has one and only employee, her husband. He and her father helped craft the wood for these unique signs. However, Bingham says that is the most relaxing and enjoyable part for her now. After prepping the pine and assembling the piece, she hand paints the saying of choice. No two pieces are the same and she loves taking part in making something sentimental for her customers.

If you are interested in handmade custom signage and supporting local businesses, follow Blue Goat Love on social media and start designing a piece for your home.