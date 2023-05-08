SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Your family’s beloved dog’s memory can be cherished forever with the help of a shadow box. These shadow boxes commemorate the beautiful stories of pets, past loved ones, plants and more.

Founders, Troy Archer and Sue Jonhson, are the creatives behind their company Umeus02. Handmade with different woodburning styles, each piece is made with precision and eye-catching designs. The durability and integrity of Troy and Sue’s work is always evident in every piece that is created. Their shadow boxes are old school joiners and contain artistic inscriptions making each piece unique.

Umeus02 has an eye for detail and impeccable design. Look out for them in Utah’s upcoming Renaissance festival. They are available online and in boutique shows. Visit their website for more information.