American Fork, UT (Good Things Utah) – What mother doesn’t love a gorgeous handmade bag? You can’t go wrong with a gift from Nena and Co. for your mom on this memorable holiday! Ali Hynek, the founder of Nena and Co., joined us on set today to share about her unique bags that highlight Guatemalan culture.

Ali Hynek first started the company due to her desire to connect more with her Guatemalan heritage. This unique company provides thoughtfully handmade goods designed and made by women for women.

Nena & Co. gives Guatemalan mothers a special opportunity to create weaves for the company to earn income for themselves and their families. Nena & Co. designs patterns and fabrics that stay true to Mayan heritage while also appealing to North American customers. Providing both aspects is an important part of what sets the company apart from others.

This Mother’s Day, support a local women-owned business by purchasing a gorgeous handmade bag from Nena & Co. Enjoy 20% off their website with code GOODTHINGS.

Find this incredible company on social media @nenaandco or visit their website at www.nenaandco.com.