We are celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Handel’s!

Delicious homemade ice cream is now at several locations in Utah – just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day! Alice Handel founded Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream back in 1945 when she made ice cream using fruit from her own garden to sell in her husband’s gas station in Ohio. Today, all ice cream is still made by hand, serving +48 flavors daily and using premium quality ingredients.

Handel’s has been rated the No. 1 brand worldwide with stores around the country, so it’s exciting for owners Krissa and Matt to open locations in Cottonwood Heights and Sandy. Graham Central Station, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie and Black Raspberry Chunk are just some of the customer favorites. You may see the line out the door, but it moves quickly & is oh so worth it – you’ll have a cone in your hand in no time!

handelsicecream.com