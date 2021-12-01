Hand towels for every house and personality

The perfect finishing touch to your bathroom and kitchen… hand towels! Owners of UNRAKD, Tawny Gallegos and Kailee Ellsworth, came by the show to talk about the unique handtowels their small business sells.

UNRAKD hand towels are made with function and design in mind. Their hand towels are a lightweight, microfiber and polyester mix with a waffle weave type of fabric making them super soft, absorbent and ideal for drying and scrubbing. All of these factors make these handtowels perfect for multiple uses whether it’s drying dishes in the kitchen, hands in the bathroom, cars after a wash and wiping up skills.

UNRAKD hand towels are great not only in function but also in design! They offer many different designs from vibrant colors to neutral tones so there is something to fit every house’s personality. The designs are also printed locally in Utah allowing their small business to help support other local small businesses. They also love to hear what supporters love so they can design towels based on their wants and needs. Gallegos and Ellsworth said they like to refer to their customers as supporters because one can only imagine how much work goes into creating a successful small business and they “jump for joy” at the excitement of every sale and the support they are receiving.

They drop new designs on the first Wednesday of every month and they have an arsenal of new ideas and exciting products that will be launching in the next year, so be sure to check out their website, Facebook and Instagram.