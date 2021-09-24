Hand-sculpted gourds for every season

Artist/Creator, Janae Matue, is on set today showcasing her hand-sculpted, one-of-a-kind gourds. She featured a variety of gourds fit for every season.

Matue described the process used to create these unique crafts. Turns out, she grows her own gourds and then dries and preserves them from up to 3 to 6 months. She then hand sculpts them with air-dry clay. Next, is the fun part where she gets to use her creativity to design the gourd. Here she uses acrylic paint, antiques, and vintage items to embellish her creation.

You can find her on Social media: Instagram @janaematue, Facebook thecountryhollow, and website thecountryhollow@msn.com.