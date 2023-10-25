SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Michelle Christensen, the illustrator and owner of My Little Belleville, joined us on the show to share about her brand and new storefront located in Trolley Square. Inspired by the arrondissement in Paris, Christensen creates unique statement pieces and wearable art. She offers various products, jumpsuits, and also supports unique small brands and artists as well.

Belleville in Paris is an area that is very diverse and has a very international community. She hopes to bring unique, internationally inspired products to the Salt Lake City community. She also creates custom clothing tattoos. People can bring in their own clothing items to be decorated. It’s a great way to vamp up your jeans, jackets or coats in a fun way.

To shop visit www.mylittlebelleville.com or follow along on Instagram @mylittlebelleville