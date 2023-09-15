We were honored to sit down with Renée Elise Goldsberry, star of Girls5eva on Peacock, and Hamilton on and off Broadway, for which she received a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award!

This multi-talented superstar is sure to light up The Noorda at UVU tomorrow, Saturday 9/16! Renee and her compliment of backup singers have the audience on their feet stomping and clapping to the high energy non-denominational spiritual journey reminiscent of a good old fashioned revival.

Sample Selections; Spanish Harlem (Aretha), Baby I Love You (Aretha), Aint’ No Su nshine, Shadowland (Lion King), Freedom Suite, I Was Standing By The Bedside Of A Neighbor, I Can See Clearly Now, You’ll Never Walk Alone, and there’s always a possibility of a few numbers from Hamilton!

This performance is suitable for ages six and up. The Noorda Center is located at 800 W University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058

IG @reneeelisegoldsberry

Get tickets here